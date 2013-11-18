FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yoox to run luxury suitmaker Brioni's first website
November 18, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Yoox to run luxury suitmaker Brioni's first website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian internet retailer Yoox said on Monday it had launched the first online shop for upmarket Italian suitmaker Brioni as part of its joint venture with French luxury group Kering.

Yoox said the addition of Brioni brought the number of monobrand websites it manages for Kering to seven, adding to a portfolio that includes Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

Global online sales of luxury goods are growing faster than the rest of the luxury market and will be worth about 10 billion euros ($13.47 billion), or 5 percent, of total revenue in 2013, consultancy Bain & Co says. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Goodman)

