Yoox sees 2014 EBITDA margin slightly ahead of last year's
July 30, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Yoox sees 2014 EBITDA margin slightly ahead of last year's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian fashion retailer Yoox continues to see as reasonable a forecast for a “low 20s” percentage growth in full-year revenues at constant exchange rates, the group’s head of financial communications said during a conference call with analysts.

“With this level of top-line growth we confirm our previous indication of an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin a touch ahead of the 2013 level,” Silvia Scagnelli said in answer to a question.

Yoox reported on Wednesday a 30 percent rise in second-quarter core profit.

Reporting by Valentina Za

