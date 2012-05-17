FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Yoox and PPR in talks on e-commerce plan
May 17, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Yoox and PPR in talks on e-commerce plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds PPR confirmation, share price)

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and French luxury and retail giant PPR said on Thursday they were in talks on a possible e-commerce project.

Both companies said no final agreement had been reached.

Shares in Yoox rose more than 10 percent on Thursday after reports that PPR luxury products would be sold through the Italian company’s digital platform.

At 1300 GMT, Yoox shares were up 13.7 percent at 11.35 euros in a lower Italian market. PPR shares were up 0.91 percent in a slightly lower French market. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)

