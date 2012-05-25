FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Yoox sees deal with PPR in coming months
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2012 / 3:49 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Yoox sees deal with PPR in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox and French luxury giant PPR are continuing talks to set up an e-commerce venture with the aim of striking a final deal in the coming months, Yoox said in a statement on Friday.

The Italian company said a preliminary deal signed on Friday envisaged a joint e-commerce initiative on brands including Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

Shares in Yoox have risen sharply recently on expectations of a deal with the French group. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

