Shares in Yoox Net-a-Porter rise strongly on market debut

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in newly-merged Yoox Net-a-Porter rose strongly on Monday, their first day of trading on the Milan bourse, as investors bet on faster than expected profit growth at the online luxury goods group.

The float comes after the group was created earlier this year through the purchase by Italy’s Yoox of upmarket rival Net-a-Porter, in an all-share deal that made Richemont the main shareholder in a group with combined sales of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Analysts at JP Morgan had on Friday noted recently published projections for the merged entity suggested it could surpass even their own upbeat forecasts.

A merger document showed first-half proforma revenue of 792 million euros for Yoox Net-a-Porter and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 60 million euros.

By comparison, JP Morgan, who rated the stock “overweight”, had in August forecast group sales of 2.7 billion euros by 2018 and an adjusted EBITDA of more than 300 million euros.

The latest proforma figures could mean the company is poised to surpass these projections, JPMorgan said on Friday, if the second half of the year for Net-a-Porter is, as expected, more important than the first due to the Christmas season.

Shares in Yoox Net-a-Porter closed up 6.7 percent at 29.95 euros, outperforming a 2.7 percent rise in Italy’s blue-chip stock index.

Federico Marchetti, Yoox founder and chief executive of the merged group, said on Monday a forecast made in March of synergy savings of 60 million euros through the merger, starting from 2018, was conservative.

Marchetti said that finding a replacement for Natalie Massenet, the founder of Net-a-Porter who was initially named chairwoman of Yoox Net-a-Porter but unexpectedly left the group in September, was not “the number one priority.” ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by David Holmes)