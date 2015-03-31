FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont inks pact to merge Net-a-Porter unit with Yoox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury goods firm Richemont said it would merge its Net-a-Porter unit with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox in an all-share deal to gain a larger share of the fast-growing online luxury market.

Richemont said it will receive 50 percent of the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 25 percent to preserve the unit’s independence.

The combined firm will seek to raise 200 million euros ($215.74 million) to fund future growth opportunities, Richemont said.

The deal is expected to close in September, provided shareholder and regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

