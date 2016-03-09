FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yoox Net-A-Porter 2015 adj core profit up 26 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Yoox Net-A-Porter 2015 adj core profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) posted a 26 percent increase in 2015 adjusted core profit as sales rose strongly driven by the recently merged group’s more exclusive websites.

Italy’s Yoox merged at the start of October with upmarket rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that created a leader in the fast-growing online luxury market, handing a 50 percent stake to Swiss luxury group Richemont.

YNAP said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 133.1 million euros last year, broadly in line with an average estimate of 132.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The figures are adjusted to exclude costs related to stock option plans.

YNAP beat expectations last month reporting a 31 percent increase in 2015 pro-forma revenues to 1.7 billion euros as consumers across regions shopped more on mobile devices. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.