FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yoox NAP beats forecast with 2015 pro-forma sales of 1.7 bln euros
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 8, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Yoox NAP beats forecast with 2015 pro-forma sales of 1.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pro-forma sales at recently merged online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter posted a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in 2015 from a year earlier as consumers across regions shopped more using mobile phones or tablets.

At constant currencies, pro-forma sales were up 21 percent to 1.7 billion euros, above an average Thomson Reuters analyst consensus forecast of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

Italy’s Yoox agreed back in March to buy upmarket rival Net-a-Porter in an all-share deal that made Swiss luxury group Richemont the biggest shareholder in a leader of the fast-growing online luxury market.

The merger became effective on Oct. 5. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.