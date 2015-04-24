FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yoox board approves merger with Net-a-Porter
April 24, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Yoox board approves merger with Net-a-Porter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox says:

* Board approved merger of Yoox group and the Net-a-Porter group

* Richemont Co-CEO Richard Lepeu e CFO Gary Saage to sit on Yoox board

* Largenta Italia, a vehicle indirectly controlled by Richemont and owning the whole of Net-a-Porter, will be merged into Yoox

* Shareholders in Largenta Italia will receive newly-issued Yoox shares representing 50 percent of Yoox’s fully-diluted share capital after merger.

* Board set exchange ratio set at one newly issued Yoox share for every one Largenta Italia share

* Richemont to receive shares representing 25 percent of Yoox’s voting capital and shares without voting rights for the remaining part

* Board approved up to 200 million euro ($217 million) capital increase

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

