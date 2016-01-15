Norges Bank builds 3.6 pct stake in Italy's YNAP - filing

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norges Bank has bought shares in Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter building a 3.604 percent stake as of Jan. 12, a filing published on Friday by market watchdog Consob showed.

Norway’s central bank held 2.004 percent of YNAP as of Jan. 11. The following day it increased its stake to 3.604 percent, Consob said.

Shares in YNAP closed down 1.4 percent on Jan. 11 while gained 4.3 percent the following session.