FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Yoox profit hit by investments, completes PPR deal
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Yoox profit hit by investments, completes PPR deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Friday first-first net profit fell 25.6 percent to 2.2 million euros ($2.7 million) due to investments in a distribution platform.

The company also said it had finalised a deal with French luxury and retail group PPR to create a joint venture to sell some of PPR’s leather bags to a growing online community as sales in shops in crisis-hit southern Europe lose their sparkle.

Revenues and core profits rose 31.7 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively to 172.9 million euros and 9.8 million euros in the period compared to a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.