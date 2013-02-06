FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Yoox posts 29 pct rise in 2012 sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 6, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Yoox posts 29 pct rise in 2012 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Wednesday its net revenues rose 29 percent in 2012 to 376 million euros ($509.03 million), boosted by a strong performance in its key US market.

In a statement on preliminary results, the company said it had seen a very positive performance across its main markets, including its No. 1 market of North America where sales rose 36 percent.

Yoox also said it had seen strong growth in the fourth quarter of the year in Italy with sales up almost 12 percent as an increasing number of customers decided to do their Christmas shopping online. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

