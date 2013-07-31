FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yoox sees higher revenes and profits in 2013
July 31, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

Yoox sees higher revenes and profits in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox expects revenues and profits to continue to rise in 2013 after posting a 38.7 percent rise in its first-half core earnings.

In a statement on Wednesday, the website manager for clients including luxury group Kering as well as its own multibrand sites, said EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - rose to 13.6 million euros ($18.06 million) for the period.

$1 = 0.7531 euros Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

