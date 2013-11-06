FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yoox sees further growth in 2013
November 6, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Yoox sees further growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian online retailer Yoox forecast further growth in sales and earnings for the rest of the year on Wednesday as it posted nine-month net revenues up 20 percent to 319 million euros ($432 million).

The website manager for clients including luxury group Kering, as well as its own multibrand sites, said net profit for the period rose 3.6 percent to 3.5 million euros, driven by sales growth in Europe and North America.

Third-quarter group net profit rose 20 percent to 111.8 million euros, Yoox said, versus a Thomson Reuters mean estimate of about 115 million euros.

$1 = 0.7392 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

