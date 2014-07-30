Yoox meet fcasts with 30 pct rise in Q2 core profit

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian fashion online retailer Yoox met analyst expectations with a 30 percent rise in its second-quarter core profit thanks to rising sales, including in its struggling home market.

Yoox, which operates online shops for dozens of luxury brands ranging from Armani to Alexander McQueen, reported second-quarter sales of 111.5 million euros, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in Italy jumped 26.6 percent in the period as rising tablet and smartphone usage among Italian shoppers offset a weak economy.

Yoox directly owns shopping websites yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoescribe.com.

Core profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation stood at 9.8 million euros.