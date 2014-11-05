FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Yoox posts 26 pct rise in 9-month core profit
November 5, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Yoox posts 26 pct rise in 9-month core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox on Wednesday posted a 26 percent rise in nine-month core profit helped by robust sales growth at its own three shopping websites.

Yoox, which also operates online shops for several luxury brands ranging from Armani to Alexander McQueen, had sales of 366.3 million euros in January-September.

The pace of annual growth in sales was unchanged from the first half at nearly 15 percent.

Before adjustments for currency moves sales growth eased marginally to 18 percent in January-September compared to the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) met analyst expectations at 27.1 million euros, up 26 percent from a year earlier. First-half EBITDA had risen 32 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)

