UPDATE 1-Yoox seeks more brand contracts in 2014

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian online retailer Yoox said it is looking to manage more websites for fashion brands, adding to the likes of Armani and Moschino, as it posted third-quarter net profit up 20 percent at 111.8 million euros ($151.24 million).

“We actually restarted our business development activity ... this year in order to sign new monobrand contracts next year,” investor relations director Silvia Scagnelli said on a conference call on Wednesday.

Yoox, which counts luxury group Kering among its clients, said sales growth at its own multibrand sites outpaced its monobrand business in the first nine months of 2013 and would continue to do so in the fourth quarter.

Sales at multibrand websites yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoescribe.com rose 23 percent in the nine months to end-September, faster than the monobrand line which grew 12 percent.

Yoox said it expected sales and earnings to grow further by the end of the year and would increase its investment in marketing during the fourth quarter.