FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxury services help Yoox buck economic slowdown
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 8, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Luxury services help Yoox buck economic slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s online fashion retailer Yoox expects revenues and profits to grow in 2013 as it continues to reap benefits from its new logistics platform and new contracts with brands.

The company, which manages its own online stores Yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoescribe.com as well as those of luxury groups such as PPR, said first-quarter sales grew over 21 percent to 110.4 million euros ($145.44 million).

The result broadly met an average forecast of 110 million euros by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yoox said sales in Italy rose 11.4 percent in the period despite the recession, helped by innovation in its logistics platform and growing demand from mobile shoppers.

Net income slowed to 1.1 million euros from 1.2 million euros a year before, hit by the investments in innovation. ($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting By Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.