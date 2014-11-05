Yoox posts 26 pct rise in 9-month core profit

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox posted on Wednesday a 26 percent rise in nine-month core profit helped by robust sales growth at its own three shopping websites.

Yoox, which also operates online shops for several luxury brands ranging from Armani to Alexander McQueen, had sales of 366.3 million euros in January-September.

The pace of annual growth in sales was unchanged from the first half at nearly 15 percent.

Before adjustments for currency moves sales growth eased marginally to 18 percent in January-September compared to the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) met analyst expectations at 27.1 million euros, up 26 percent from a year earlier. First-half EBITDA had risen 32 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za)