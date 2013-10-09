FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Yoox says not in talks with Richemont
October 9, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 4 years

Italy's Yoox says not in talks with Richemont

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox denied on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont over a possible all-paper merger with competitor Net-a-Porter.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier Wednesday the two companies had held talks, and that they would likely resume them as soon as valuation hurdles were overcome.

Shares in Yoox erased earlier gains and turned negative after the company statement. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)

