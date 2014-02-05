FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yoox says 2013 sales rise 21 pct on Europe growth
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Yoox says 2013 sales rise 21 pct on Europe growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox said on Wednesday 2013 net sales rose 21 percent to 456 million euros ($617 million) in 2013, supported by rising revenue in Europe and through its multibrand sites.

The company which runs monobrand websites for fashion brands owned by French luxury group Kering as well as its own multibrand pages yoox.com, thecorner.com and shoecribe.com, said customers browsing on smartphones rose to represent 40 percent of traffic to its sites in the full year.

$1 = 0.7390 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.