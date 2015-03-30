FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Shares in Yoox rise after news of possible Net-a-porter deal

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Yoox rose more than 3 percent in early trade on Monday after sources close to the matter told Reuters at the weekend the Italian online fashion retailer could unveil a deal to buy Richemont’s Net-a-Porter as early as this week.

A combination between the two would create an industry leader for online luxury by joining Yoox’s leading off-season offer with NAP’s in-season one, analysts at Citi said in a note on Monday.

“No other players match Yoox/NAP’s breadth of sourcing, client base, luxury expertise and relationships,” they said.

