Russian maker of dual-screen YotaPhones inks China deal

FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Yota Devices, the maker of a novel, dual-screen smartphone which has so far proved a flop with consumers, said on Tuesday it has reached a deal to market its new phones with a major Chinese electronics distributor, state-backed Potevio Co.

Moscow-based Yota said Potevio plans to begin sales across China of its latest YotaPhone2 models this quarter. Potevio sold 36 million phones last year for an annual turnover of 46 billion yuan (489.15 bln roubles) ($7.37 bln), according to the company.

The joint statement by Yota and Potevio said the contract was one of the largest deals ever between a Russian high-technology equipment supplier and a Chinese electronics maker. However, the release provided no figures and executives of the companies were not immediately available to provide details.

YotaPhone boasts two screens, one of which is always turned on to show streams of social media, text messages, maps, weather and breaking news and is meant to work as a kind of mini e-book reader.

Under the deal with Potevio, the YotaPhone2 will come equipped with a range of popular local Chinese applications, adapted for the phone’s always-on screen, Yota Devices said. ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (1 Russian rouble = 0.0940 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Eric Auchard and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Harro Ten Wolde)