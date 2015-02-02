You On Demand licenses Twentieth Century Fox movies in China

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chinese video-on-demand provider You On Demand Holdings Inc said it would show Twentieth Century Fox movies in China after the two companies signed a licensing agreement.

You on Demand’s shares soared 44 percent at $2.95 in morning trading.

Some of the movies that will be available to You On Demand’s subscribers include A-Team starring Bradley Cooper and Liam Neeson, and Black Swan, starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, You On Demand said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)