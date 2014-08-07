FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Youbisheng Green Paper says plans insolvency filing in next days
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 7, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Youbisheng Green Paper says plans insolvency filing in next days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Youbisheng Green Paper, a Chinese clean-tech linerboard maker, said it planned to file for insolvency and had lost its chief executive who has resigned with immediate effect.

German-listed Youbisheng said in a statement on Thursday that its supervisory board will file for insolvency in the coming days as the company’s financial situation remains unclear amid “insufficient liquidity” and the leadership vacuum.

CEO Haibo Huang, appointed last week, told the supervisory board he “doesn’t feel to be in a position to meet the requirements” of the board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.