BRIEF-Youbisheng Green Paper appoints Rolf Birkert to management board

Dec 16(Reuters) - Youbisheng Green Paper AG :

* Said on Monday appointed Rolf Birkert to management board

* Said Rolf Birkert is also member of managemenr board of Deutsche Balaton AG, which now holds more than 3 pct of voting rights in Youbisheng

* Said Rolf Birkert has unconfirmed information about Youbisheng’s situation in China

* Said Rolf Birkert would cooperate with insolvency administrator to decide on next steps in relation with current situation of the company

