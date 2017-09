Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sichuan Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 754.16-844.07 percent y/y at about 380-420 million yuan ($62.8-$69.4 million)

* Says profit surges on improved market condition and property unit contribution

