BRIEF-YOUNIQ AG says resolves application for change of segment to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
September 30, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-YOUNIQ AG says resolves application for change of segment to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30(Reuters) - Youniq AG :

* Said on Monday it resolved application for voluntary change of segment from Prime Standard to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Said application was scheduled to be submitted to Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Sept. 29

* Said aim was to reduce costs and additional organisational work resulting from follow-up obligations for shares listed in regulated market

* Said shares were expected to be included in Entry Standard when withdrawal of admission to Prime Standard comes into force

