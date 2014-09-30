BRIEF-YOUNIQ AG says resolves application for change of segment to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Sept 30(Reuters) - Youniq AG :
* Said on Monday it resolved application for voluntary change of segment from Prime Standard to Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Said application was scheduled to be submitted to Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Sept. 29
* Said aim was to reduce costs and additional organisational work resulting from follow-up obligations for shares listed in regulated market
* Said shares were expected to be included in Entry Standard when withdrawal of admission to Prime Standard comes into force
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: