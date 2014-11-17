FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YOUNIQ 9-month loss from continuing operations at 1.9 mln euros
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-YOUNIQ 9-month loss from continuing operations at 1.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - YOUNIQ AG :

* Performs in line with forecast in first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month EBIT in core business “YOUNIQ - Student Housing” and in other continuing operation “Services” amounted to -1.5 million euros after -18.9 million euros year ago

* Says in continuing operations 9-month consolidated loss stood at 1.9 million euros (9 months 2013: loss of 21.5 million euros)

* Says 9-months consolidated loss including result of discontinued operations amounted to 4.2 million euros (9 months 2013: loss of 31.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
