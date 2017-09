Aug 28 (Reuters) - Youniq AG : * Says H1 net loss was EUR 3.8 million (H1 2013: loss of EUR 21.4 million). * Says EBIT in continuing operations amounted to EUR -1.8 million in H1 2014

after EUR -13.1 million in same period of previous year * Says H1 equity ratio of 24.4% (31 December 2013: 21.7%)