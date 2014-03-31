FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF sets initial guidance of 9 pct on 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's YPF sets initial guidance of 9 pct on 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF set initial guidance of just over 9 percent for the sale of up to $1 billion in 10-year global bonds, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported.

Investor demand for the bond that could launch as early as Tuesday in New York has exceeded $3.25 billion, IFR said on Monday. The expected ratings are CAA1/NR/B-.

According to IFR, YPF had mandated HSBC, Banco Itau and Morgan Stanley to hold investor meetings on Monday.

The deal comes as YPF is seeking to attract investment to the vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca Muerta, or Dead Cow.

Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.