YPF sees deals with Bridas, Chevron before end 2012
December 7, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

YPF sees deals with Bridas, Chevron before end 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentine energy company YPF expects to finalise an agreement with Bridas Holding for it to make a substantial invesmtent in YPF’s shale assets before the end of 2012, YPF’s chief executive said on Friday.

YPF chief executive Miguel Galuccio also said he expected the company to agree commercial terms with U.S. oil major Chevron on a shale exploration tie-up before the end of the year, building on an accord the two inked in September.

The owner of Bridas Holding, an Argentine company which holds a stake in Pan American Energy through its involvement in Bridas Corp, said on Thursday that it was planning to strike a deal with YPF.

