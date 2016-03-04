FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
YPF says examining a single debt issuance on global markets in 2016
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

YPF says examining a single debt issuance on global markets in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s YPF said it was considering a single new debt issuance in international markets in 2016 and that an expected resolution to the debt battle with holdout creditors would improve the state-controlled company’s investment profile.

“Although we have recently started to see the international banking market open up for us for the first time in several years, we will consider one debt new issue in international markets,” Chief Financial Officer Daniel Gonzalez said.

YPF said it anticipated “difficult conversations” with labor unions as it puts 20 rigs into standby this year and reduces operating costs to cushion the impact of the slump in global oil prices.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

