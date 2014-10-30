BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 EBIT increases almost threefold to 12.9 mln Swiss francs

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT increased almost threefold year on year, exceeding expectations as it climbed from 4.6 million Swiss francs to 12.9 million Swiss francs

* In H1 2014/15 financial year, generated consolidated sales totaling 148.5 million Swiss francs, 17 million Swiss francs greater than same period last year (131.5 million Swiss francs)

* Net profit doubled from 9.1 million Swiss francs in H1 compared with same period last year (4.6 million Swiss francs)

* Raises its forecast for end of FY 2014/15 and anticipates sales growth of over 10 pct and EBIT of some 27 million Swiss francs