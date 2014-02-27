FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
YRC Worldwide swings to profit as regional shipment revenue rises
February 27, 2014

YRC Worldwide swings to profit as regional shipment revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Trucking company YRC Worldwide Inc swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as operating revenue in its regional transportation business rose 10 percent, sending its shares up about 7 percent in premarket trading.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 3 percent to $1.21 billion from a year earlier.

The company earned $400,000 in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $35.3 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, net loss narrowed to $1.71 from $4.53.

YRC’s shares closed at $22.63 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

