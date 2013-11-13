FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YRC shares set to open 25 pct down after bigger-than-expected loss
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 13, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

YRC shares set to open 25 pct down after bigger-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares of YRC Worldwide were set to open 25 percent lower after the trucking company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, citing a shortage of drivers.

The company said on Tuesday that its cost-cutting had led to a shortage of drivers at some terminals, forcing it to pay overtime and hire third-party carriers.

The situation was exacerbated by summer holidays, YRC said.

“Simply put, we were operating an inefficient network,” Chief Executive James Welch said on a conference call, after the company reported a net loss of $44.4 million, or $4.45 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

YRC said in August that it was considering refinancing its debt as the trucking industry faced challenges ranging from a shortage of experienced drivers to new regulations that required truckers to work shorter hours.

The company’s revenue rose 1 percent to $1.25 billion, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $1.26 billion.

YRC shares were down at $7.32 in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 73 percent in the four months to Tuesday’s close, compared with a 5 percent gain in the S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.