China's YuanShengTai Dairy launches up to $500 mln HK IPO - IFR

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese dairy company YuanShengTai Dairy Farm launched on Monday an up to $500 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday.

The IPO comprises 1.22 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$2.49-HK$3.18 each, putting the total deal at HK$3.88 billion ($500 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd agreed to buy $60 million worth of shares in the IPO as a cornerstone investor.

Credit Suisse and Macquarie were hired as bookrunners of the IPO.

($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)