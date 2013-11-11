FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's YuanShengTai Dairy launches up to $500 mln HK IPO - IFR
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

China's YuanShengTai Dairy launches up to $500 mln HK IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese dairy company YuanShengTai Dairy Farm launched on Monday an up to $500 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday.

The IPO comprises 1.22 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$2.49-HK$3.18 each, putting the total deal at HK$3.88 billion ($500 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd agreed to buy $60 million worth of shares in the IPO as a cornerstone investor.

Credit Suisse and Macquarie were hired as bookrunners of the IPO.

($1 = 7.7516 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
