FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's YuanShengTai Dairy prices Hong Kong IPO at HK$2.70 each- IFR
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 20, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-China's YuanShengTai Dairy prices Hong Kong IPO at HK$2.70 each- IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles fixing headline)

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - YuanShengTai Dairy Farm , China’s fourth biggest raw milk producer, has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$2.70 per share, below the mid-point of expectations, IFR reported.

The company offered 1.22 billion shares in the IPO, putting the base deal value at HK$3.294 billion ($425 million), according to Reuters calculations.

The deal was marketed in an indicative range of HK$2.49-HK$3.18 per share and had received strong demand towards the top end of the range on the back of positive sentiment for China’s dairy sector in recent months.

Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group acted as joint global coordinators of the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Denny Thomas and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.