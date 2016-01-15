FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dalian Dayang Trands plans to acquire YTO Express
#Apparel & Accessories
January 15, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Dalian Dayang Trands plans to acquire YTO Express

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese garment-maker Dalian Dayang Trands plans to acquire courier YTO Express through an asset swap and share issue, the company said in a stock filing late on Friday.

Trading of Dalian Dayang’s shares have been suspended since Jan. 5 pending an announcement. The company said in the Friday stock filing that shares would resume trading a month after Jan. 12.

Firms in China’s mostly privately held express delivery sector are eyeing mergers and listings to help ease strains wrought by cut-throat competition and growing investment demands amid the country’s e-commerce boom.

In December, Chinese delivery firm Shentong (STO) Express closed a 16.9 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) reverse takeover deal with a Shenzhen-traded valve maker, a fast track way of becoming the first major express parcel service to be publicly listed.

Last May, e-commerce giant Alibaba also announced a strategic investment in YTO Express, in which it took a minority stake and tightened competition within the industry. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
