Bank of China prices yuan bonds in Taiwan - sources

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of China has priced two-year yuan bonds in Taiwan at a yield of 3.15 percent and three-year yuan bonds at 3.25 percent, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Previously, Agricultural Bank of China priced its first three-year yuan bond in Taiwan at 3.3 percent and five-year bond at 3.6 percent. Bank of Communications also said it would sell yuan bonds in Taiwan at a yield of 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)