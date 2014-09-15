FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK to lift residents' yuan conversion limits before stock connect scheme
September 15, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

HK to lift residents' yuan conversion limits before stock connect scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will lift the daily conversion limits for residents now capped at 20,000 yuan ($3,257) before a landmark scheme to connect stock markets between Hong Kong and Shanghai gets under way next month, its central bank chief said on Monday.

While it has allowed non-residents to convert unlimited daily quantities of yuan since 2012, it caps the conversion limit for residents primarily because it wanted to prevent rampant currency speculation among residents, analysts said.

Authorities expect the landmark stock-connect programme between Shanghai and Hong Kong - another step in China’s efforts to open up its markets - will launch in October and fuel more demand for yuan assets. Regulators and market participants are racing to test mechanisms to ensure readiness.

Norman Chan, head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de-facto central bank, was speaking at a conference.

$1 = 6.1396 Chinese yuan Reporting by Hongmei Zhao; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

