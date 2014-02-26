FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Unit of Taiwan's Yuanta Fin has not won bid for controlling stake in S.Korea's Tongyang Securities
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 26, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Unit of Taiwan's Yuanta Fin has not won bid for controlling stake in S.Korea's Tongyang Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline and first graph to say Yuanta Fin withdrew earlier remarks and said it has not won the bid)

TAIPEI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A unit of Taiwan’s Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd has not won the bid for a controlling stake in South Korea’s Tongyang Securities , Yuanta Financial’s spokesman Chuang Yu-de said on Wednesday.

Yuanta said earlier on Wednesday it will bid for the stake, without elaborating.

The move comes after Taiwan’s top financial regulator, William Tseng, said recently that he would encourage brokerages to increase investments overseas in part because the Taiwanese market is crowded and fragmented. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.