HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost new materials unit’s registered capital by 430 million yuan ($68.82 million)

* Says plans to set up energy JV with Inner Mongolia Ximeng Group by merging its coal unit worth 360.3 million yuan

