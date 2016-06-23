FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Yuengling settles environmental case for about $10 mln
June 23, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Yuengling settles environmental case for about $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc, one of the largest U.S. craft brewers, will pay close to $10 million to settle charges that two large Pennsylvania breweries it operates violated the Clean Water Act, federal regulators said on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Yuengling will spend about $7 million to improve environmental measures at its brewery operations, and pay a $2.8 million penalty.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

