U.S. says Yuengling settles environmental case for about $10 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc, one of the largest U.S. craft brewers, will pay close to $10 million to settle charges that two large Pennsylvania breweries it operates violated the Clean Water Act, federal regulators said on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Yuengling will spend about $7 million to improve environmental measures at its brewery operations, and pay a $2.8 million penalty.