Yue Yuen says 12-month net profit up 13 pct to $506 mln
November 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Yue Yuen says 12-month net profit up 13 pct to $506 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - For a full statement on the results of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, which is a sports shoe manufacturer, please click on: here

Note: The latest statement is for the year ending September 30, 2012.

Following the announcement, the company will change its financial year-end to December 31 and it plans to announce the audited consolidated 15-month final results ending December 31, 2012 in March 2013. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)

