HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world’s largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said on Wednesday that it expects order growth in fiscal 2012 to be slower than the 21 percent growth recorded in the previous year.

Order growth is expected to be in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage for fiscal 2012 ending September, Executive Director Steve Li told reporters after a shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)