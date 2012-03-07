UPDATE 1-Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen says sees slower order growth in FY12

* Sees slower order growth in fiscal year ending September

* Says capital expenditure to be sharply lower

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world’s largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said on Wednesday that it expected order growth in fiscal 2012 to be slower than the 21 percent growth recorded in the previous year.

Order growth is expected to be in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage for fiscal 2012 ending September, Executive Director Steve Li told reporters.

Like many export-oriented Chinese manufactuers, Yue Yuen is facing dwindling demand from the United States and Europe amid a weak global economy.

“Clients in Europe are seen cautious this year because of the European debt crisis, and they will control the inventory level very carefully,” Li said after a shareholder meeting.

The capital expenditure for the current fiscal year is estimated at $280 million, Li said.

That was compared with $516.6 million capital expenditure it recorded in the previous year. It posted a 6.2 percent fall in net profit to $449.38 million for year ended last September.

Yue Yuen, which makes shoes for brands including New Balance, Nike and Adidas, said this week its fiscal first quarter profit amounted to $155.9 million for the three-months period ended in December 2011, up 4.6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit margin for the quarter declined 0.73 percentage points to 22.96 percent as production costs rose. Its total production increased 1.6 percent to 83.4 million pairs of shoes.

The sports shoe maker, in which Taiwan-listed parent Pou Chen Corp holds a 49.98 percent stake, has expected sales for this fiscal year to grow moderately due to the London 2012 Olympic Games and growth in emerging markets.

It also said the footwear manufacturing environment was challenging due to “increasing input costs” while worries over the global fiscal situation were set “to stall consumer confidence”.

Shares of Yue Yuen ended down 1.1 percent on Wednesday, compared with 0.86 percent decline in Hang Seng Index.