China Yuguang shuts 100,000 T zinc smelter - company sources

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - Henan Yuguang Zinc Industry shut one of two 100,000 tonne-a-year zinc smelters over the weekend for maintenance, halving the firm’s refined zinc production, two company sources said on Tuesday.

The zinc producer is a subsidiary of Henan Yuguang Group, parent of Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead Co Ltd, which is the top lead producer in China.

“We brought forward the maintenance. Domestic demand is not good,” one of the sources said, adding that the maintenance had been planned originally for two to three months later.

Another company source said the firm had not set the reopening time of that smelter due to weak domestic demand for zinc, and added that production at the firm’s other 100,000 tonne-a-year zinc smelter remained normal.

Demand for zinc in China, the world’s top consumer and producer of the metal, has been weak so far this year, while Beijing continues a clampdown on the domestic property market, a leading user of zinc-galvanized steel in the country. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Kim Coghill)