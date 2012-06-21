FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada Gold CEO resigns
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Yukon-Nevada Gold CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp, which is considering options including a sale of the company, said its chief executive officer, Robert Baldock, resigned.

Chief Financial Officer Shaun Heinrichs and Chief Operating Officer Randy Reichert will now also serve as co-CEOs, the gold miner said in a statement.

Yukon-Nevada, which also owns gold, silver, zinc and copper assets in Canada’s Yukon territory and British Columbia, said in April it started a strategic review of its business.

The company’s shares closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

