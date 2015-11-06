Angry investors threaten to derail Yuksel debt restructuring

* Yuksel Insaat could be insolvent if restructuring fails

* Holdout investors attempting to block process

* Ad hoc committee of investors have agreed to terms

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Turkey’s Yuksel Insaat is facing a revolt from a growing faction of investors who have vowed not to vote in favour of a critical restructuring plan, which could push one of the country’s largest construction companies into insolvency.

Yuksel Insaat, which is the operating company of Yuksel Holding, is trying to restructure US$200m 9.5% bonds, equal to more than half of its debt.

The notes mature on November 10. The issuer is due to have a Scheme of Arrangement hearing at the UK High Court a day before the notes’ maturity.

But a group of investors claiming to hold around 20% of the principal of the bonds told IFR that they are trying to block the plans.

“There’s a group forming that wants to know, where is our missing money?,” said an investor who is a member of the group.

If Yuksel Insaat fails to come to an agreement, it warns that it will likely fall into bankruptcy and cause a cross-default on its bank debt.

MOST NOW, SOME LATER

Yuksel Insaat is offering to pay back US$110m to investors on the day the Scheme becomes effective and create a new US$40m bond due March 2016. When that bond matures, investors will have been paid back around 71 cents on the dollar, including coupon payments. The rest will be written off. The outstanding bond is bid at 60 cash, according to Thomson Reuters data.

An ad hoc committee, advised by Moelis, has agreed to this deal.

The ad hoc committee consists of Ashmore, Outrider, DuPont and Sparinvest, among others, according to two sources. Moelis declined to comment.

Yuksel Insaat will use a bridge loan to finance the initial US$110m payment and will sell a plot of land called Cubuklu - described by a source close to the issuer as “the most valuable thing the company owns” - to pay back the bank debt and fund the US$40m final payment.

Yuksel Insaat had its ratings withdrawn by Moody’s and Fitch last year, with both agencies citing lack of information from the issuer as the reason.

PAYING UPWARDS

The sticking point for the holdout group is that Yuksel Insaat has been passing money and the ownership of some of the Cubuklu field upwards in its capital structure to its holding company, Yuksel Holding.

Investors claim that either or both should have been used to fully repay the bond. The holding company is outside of the bond investors’ liabilities under the deal’s documentation.

“The holding group has needed money to repay liabilities not related to Yuksel Insaat,” said the investor. “Why are we getting less than par, especially when there is an equity portion [the holding company] that should come below bondholders?”

The liability in question is the debt of loss-making electricity trading platform Toptan.

While Toptan is now a subsidiary of Yuksel Holding, it was once a subsidiary of, and is still guaranteed by, Yuksel Insaat.

This means that if Toptan fails to pay its debts, Yuksel Insaat would be liable, said the source close to the company.

Toptan was moved to the holding company in 2012 to “isolate Toptan, so as not to pollute the profitable parts of the group,” said the source.

The reasons behind another point of contention for investors - that Yuksel Holding still owns a portion of the Cubuklu land - are more opaque.

Yuksel Insaat gave its holding company a chunk of the Cubuklu land as security for a planned sukuk that Yuksel Holding agreed to guarantee.

The sukuk never materialised, but the land remains under holding company ownership.

This is because, under the restructuring plans, the entire Cubuklu land is going to be sold to pay off Yuksel Insaat’s debts. Returning the portion of land that the holding company has will be an unnecessary monetary and time expense at this stage, said the source close to Yuksel Insaat.

The source is sympathetic to the holdout group’s plight, though claims that the company has little choice.

“I understand where these concerns could come from and there is probably some truth to it,” said the source. “[The situation] has partly been achieved by financial engineering.”

For the Scheme of Arrangement and restructuring to pass, investors holding 75% of the principal must agree to the terms at a meeting scheduled for on or around November 24.

Yuksel Insaat’s holdout investor group is looking to increase the firepower of its holdings from around 20% of the principal to a blocking stake of more than 25%.

The holdout group is trying to push through a new deal that will see Yuksel Insaat creating a new bond with a much longer maturity, so that all of the debt is repaid.

“We don’t want anything hostile,” said the investor from the group. “We would happily accept a deal where they pay us back over time.” (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew Davies)